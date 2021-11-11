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How to Get the Holy Spirit
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63 views • November 11, 2021
Do all Christians have the Holy Spirit? Can we just ask and receive the Holy Spirit? Is there objective evidence of the Holy Spirit in the lives of others? There are many doctrines relating to who has the Holy Spirit including who/what the Holy Spirit is. This video includes some Francis Chan Holy Spirit teaching, along with reference to another video on this channel ['Isaac and the Holy Spirit’: https://youtu.be/MnlcJbapojQ] to deal with the confusion surrounding the subject. It starts with Romans 8:9, and then looks at the Holy Spirit and the teachings of Jesus, to get a clearer picture.
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