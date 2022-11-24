The Baltic Sea Footage from the Scene of Sabotage at the Nord Stream Pipeline.

The footage from the scene of sabotage at the Nord Stream. As text on film, says from 10/27/2022.
Nearly 50 meters or (164 feet) of pipe was torn off at one of the sections by the explosion.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.