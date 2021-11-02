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Where are the illegals going? Mark Morgan with Sebastian Gorka
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40 views • November 02, 2021
— Former Acting Commissioner of the CBP, Mark Morgan talks about the crisis at the border, how the state of Texas Law Enforcement could help, and how the current border patrol chief has pushed back on Texas' help to defend the border.
All a plan to destroy America..
And it appears to be working..
https://t.me/bannedvid
All a plan to destroy America..
And it appears to be working..
https://t.me/bannedvid
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