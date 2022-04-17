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Are You Believing A Lie [Probably Alexandra]
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417 views • April 17, 2022
Are You Believing A Lie [Probably Alexandra]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiyUiqZ3ekY
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
Flat Earth Censorship [GREG REESE OPERATION FISH BOWL] - "The Worldview"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/na5vvprCYEJi/
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
FE flat earth – dome / firmament
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tL8XDUtofQAXHpdKr2K7FzK
The EDGE – Flat Earth Dome Firmament Discovery x Cover Up | ENTIRE SERIES [by Feed Your Mind]
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt36ZcQGl6srYBAp6GUf3vWHi7YzuaerY
FE flat earth – “antarctica”
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW
FE flat earth sun, moon, and stars
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P
Flat Earth - TRUTH #37 - The Moon Is 100% Transparent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIAAyn9DWcQ&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P&index=20
The Moon Does NOT Reflect Light
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IFjJMD
The Semi-Transparent Self-Luminescent Moon with Light Colder than Shadow
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ztuCkl
FE flat earth – gravity hoax
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJHnM5iOKlc0l16QSueMcHo
FE flat earth physics – density, buoyancy, magnetism
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJM3Mln2U9EUaxUze46ryQu
FE flat earth – vanishing point, ocular/visual physics
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJ-dbGTsGZVz6RvgkRL_v1H
FE flat earth – no movement or rotation
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLxnx16dIDh_82i1-iPZ4_k
FE flat earth – no coriolis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLEtcHdxyLVMrO2KEpvJ8zu
FE flat earth – flight
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJqnUNPXHo__fNBp1NZVKI3
FE flat earth – tides
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK_xPFdl8JGo7Hv4yK2y8_A
Tides are electromagnetic on our Flat Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIBZIqfXvBM&;t=11s&ab_channel=FlatEarthSun%2CMoon%26ZodiacClockapp
FE flat earth – submarines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJAj4RWVsjN6vxknOo9vQSV
FE flat earth – history
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLyZav54aOHv8c6i2NhI5e1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiyUiqZ3ekY
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
Flat Earth Censorship [GREG REESE OPERATION FISH BOWL] - "The Worldview"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/na5vvprCYEJi/
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
FE flat earth – dome / firmament
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tL8XDUtofQAXHpdKr2K7FzK
The EDGE – Flat Earth Dome Firmament Discovery x Cover Up | ENTIRE SERIES [by Feed Your Mind]
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt36ZcQGl6srYBAp6GUf3vWHi7YzuaerY
FE flat earth – “antarctica”
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW
FE flat earth sun, moon, and stars
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P
Flat Earth - TRUTH #37 - The Moon Is 100% Transparent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIAAyn9DWcQ&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P&index=20
The Moon Does NOT Reflect Light
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IFjJMD
The Semi-Transparent Self-Luminescent Moon with Light Colder than Shadow
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ztuCkl
FE flat earth – gravity hoax
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJHnM5iOKlc0l16QSueMcHo
FE flat earth physics – density, buoyancy, magnetism
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJM3Mln2U9EUaxUze46ryQu
FE flat earth – vanishing point, ocular/visual physics
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJ-dbGTsGZVz6RvgkRL_v1H
FE flat earth – no movement or rotation
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLxnx16dIDh_82i1-iPZ4_k
FE flat earth – no coriolis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLEtcHdxyLVMrO2KEpvJ8zu
FE flat earth – flight
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJqnUNPXHo__fNBp1NZVKI3
FE flat earth – tides
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK_xPFdl8JGo7Hv4yK2y8_A
Tides are electromagnetic on our Flat Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIBZIqfXvBM&;t=11s&ab_channel=FlatEarthSun%2CMoon%26ZodiacClockapp
FE flat earth – submarines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJAj4RWVsjN6vxknOo9vQSV
FE flat earth – history
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLyZav54aOHv8c6i2NhI5e1
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