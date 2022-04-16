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Roots of Ukraine conflict _ 8 years since Kiev's 'Donbass operation'
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15 views • April 16, 2022
Destroy Deep State censorship! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees LIVE FREE OR DIE!
"8 years have passed since Kiev announced what it called an 'anti-terrorist operation' in Donbass following the turbulent Euromaidan" - RT
"8 years have passed since Kiev announced what it called an 'anti-terrorist operation' in Donbass following the turbulent Euromaidan" - RT
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