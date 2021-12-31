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Should All Christians Live By Faith?
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Paul said that the just should live by faith. That means that they leave the systems and kindgoms of men and trust in God alone. Mainly, it means that they do not put their faith in money to provide for them. Instead, they put their faith in God to provide for them.
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