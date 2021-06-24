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RegSledge7: YouTube Strike # 4 The Puppets in High Places NWO Predictive Programming [22.06.2021]
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24 views • June 24, 2021
Original title: YOUTUBE STRIKE VIDEO #4 | THE PUPPETS IN HIGH PLACES | ILLUMINATI NWO PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING
Youtube gave me another strike for harassment and cyber bullying.
I will now post on Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww/videos
RegSledge7 - 37 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Location: United States
Joined Oct 12, 2010
134,965 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/RegSledge/videos
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Youtube gave me another strike for harassment and cyber bullying.
I will now post on Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww/videos
RegSledge7 - 37 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Location: United States
Joined Oct 12, 2010
134,965 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/RegSledge/videos
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
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