The Bolsheviks Are Coming: Why Trump's Cancer Warning Is Also About Your Body

Steve Scalise called it the Bolshevik Revolution of 2026. A slate of self-described democratic socialists just swept the Democratic primaries in New York. President Trump didn't mince words: "These are not social Democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists." He called the shift a cancer—the single greatest threat to the United States.





But here is what the news cycles will never tell you. The language of threat—Bolshevik, cancer, invasion—is not just political rhetoric. It is a biological weapon aimed at your body.





Every word you absorb affects your circuits. The thymus, your ultimate inner defense against invaders, mirrors the emotion of safety and protection. When you hear danger, your energy drops. Your infrared signature dims. Your physical immunity collapses. They aren't just winning a cultural argument. They are strategically weakening your body.





Norman Thomas, six-time Socialist Party presidential candidate, wrote in 1944: "The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism, but under the name of liberalism, they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program." The Democratic Party absorbed his platform decades ago. We are now seeing the harvest.





But the keys to the kingdom are within you. The ultimate act of rebellion is the regenerative decision. When the news cycle shouts fear, you choose sovereignty. "I am safe. I am protected. I am a sovereign spirit." That declaration isn't just rhetoric—it is instant medicine for your body.





Nobel laureate Alexis Carrel kept a chicken heart beating in a laboratory for 34 years—far longer than a chicken's natural lifespan. He noted: "The cell is immortal. It is merely the fluid in which it flows that degenerates." The body is designed to regenerate. The question is whether you will feed it fear or freedom.





The final announcement is coming. The QFS will go online. The old system will be terminated. And in that moment, humanity will cross the threshold into a world where wealth serves life, truth governs exchange, and every nation stands free.





Don't hand the keys of your kingdom to the chaos outside. Break the chains. Activate your vitality. Walk in absolute liberty.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.