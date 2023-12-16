IBM's Red Hat Allyship Commandments Reads Like A Religious Text ONLY White People Can Be Racist

O'Keefe Media Group





Dec 15, 2023





OMG obtained an internal document from IBM's Red Hat that reads like a religious text: The "Allyship Commandments" are 10 race-based rules employees must observe.





One commandment states “only white people can be racist”





Another states, “Accepts that WHITE people are responsible for dismantling racism"





From a different section: “Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5wyG2n3GN8