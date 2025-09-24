BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Laurent Lequeu: Stagflation, Civil Unrest, War, & Digital Tyranny!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
51 views • 1 day ago

Laurent Lequeu of The Macro Butler discusses the macro economic situation and stagflation we are headed into, the historical cycle of civil unrest that is returning which also includes war signals and why governments are implementing digital controls, and more!


Websites

Substack https://themacrobutler.substack.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurent-lequeu-

X https://x.com/TheMacroButler

Telegram https://t.me/TheMacroButlerSubstack


About Laurent Lequeu

Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoincivil wareconomychinawargoldcryptocharlie kirkdollarcivil unresttechnocracyinflationdigital idyuanstagflationcbdcsstablecoins
