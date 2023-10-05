Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - The Systems Biology of Soil & How We Save It - With DJ Swan
Published 21 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.

Streamed on:Oct 4, 4:07 pm EDT

ScienceHealth & Fitness

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares the Systems Biology of soil with DJ Swan, and gives a systems approach for how to save it.

Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/systems-biology-of-soil/

