Rabbi Yehoshua Danese Returns | Israel v Palestine | Anatomy of the Church and State #24

The Rabbi returns! Yehoshua (Joshua) Danese joins the show again for an insightful and informative conversation about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Rabbi Danese provides a unique perspective on the situation and offers thought-provoking insights on the issue. You don’t want to miss this one!





Joshua Danese, was an idealistic playwright, actor, director and producer in New York in the 1980's. Upon his writing a play about observant Jews, he ended up becoming one, moving to Brooklyn, NY, entering Yeshiva at the age of 29. As a Rabbi, over the years, Joshua has taught thousands of young men all aspects of their faith. He has written for Hamodia Magazine, an Orthodox Jewish publication, and is author of the book The Path of Life, a book which concerns ethical instruction, and has also written safety books for children.

CATCH The Rabbis new play “ A White Russian” at the short play festival

https://sooptheatre.org/productions/category/soop_productions/





WATCH “That Poor Trapped Man” a metaphor for the Israel/Palestine conflict

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxfoknECJB0

LINK discussed Obama is GOG: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv0B2tw3fq8



Topic Timeline

2:13 No news access during Sabbath

3:55 God’s command to rejoice

4:42 Five hours no response from Israel

5:35 Discussing That Poor Trapped Man

6:40 Josh’s children in Israel

9:35 Did God let this happen?

12:16 Areas attacked did not keep Sabbath

13:47 Togetherness now happening

14:25 Opposite of what Media is saying

15:57 Turning to God

17:32 Difference between Jews in America and Israel

19:51 Josh’s take on things

22:28 How did we get here?

24:25 Arabs told Arabs to leave Israel so Arabs could kill only Jews

26:40 Choosing Nation not Chosen Nation

29:00 Isaac and Esau

30:45 Not keeping the Torah

32:20 Don’t look. Atrocities will hurt your soul.

34:58 1890 Israel

36:53 Arabs came as workers

37:13 War 1948

37:56 Joan Peters From Time Immemorial

39:44 WWI and the Balfour Declaration

41:51 Palestinians don’t want peace or own land

43:50 Recognize Israel

44:00 Gog and Magog coming soon?

45:30 Boy who died and Gog

47:55 The way out?

49:19 How did Israel not know?

51:00 “Certain” people knew? Is Gog organizing?

53:37 Two types of anti Semites

54:47 1,000 Germans disguised as Arabs continuing Holocaust

56:40 Second Amendment

58:45 Closing Psalm







