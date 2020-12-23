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Dr. Carrie Madej on the COVID Vaccines - The Future of Humanity Is At Stake
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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502 views • December 23, 2020
December 17, 2020 livestream --- Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej.
Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more.
Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada. Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
==========
Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
Human 2.0 ? A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/
On The Coming COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReQCJebf3Cgj/
Hacking Your DNA - Linking Humanity to a Sentient World Simulation https://www.bitchute.com/video/UI2BS0e4NC3W/
Vaccines as a Means of Killing: A 1972 Memorandum from the WHO https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2PZCthvZESG/
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out About the COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpDLxlzfXpgk/
The COVID CULT (of Scientific Misdirection) - Thomas Woods, Jr. https://www.bitchute.com/video/8h2suMJrghLJ/
FIND MORE VIDEOS ON THESE TOPICS @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
Keywords
nanotechnologystem cellssocial credit scoresmodified messenger rna vaccinesvaccine genocide via cytokine storm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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