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Dr. Carrie Madej on the COVID Vaccines - The Future of Humanity Is At Stake
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502 views • December 23, 2020
December 17, 2020 livestream --- Amanda Forbes with guest, Dr. Carrie Madej.
Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more.
Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada. Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
==========
Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
Human 2.0 ? A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/
On The Coming COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReQCJebf3Cgj/
Hacking Your DNA - Linking Humanity to a Sentient World Simulation https://www.bitchute.com/video/UI2BS0e4NC3W/
Vaccines as a Means of Killing: A 1972 Memorandum from the WHO https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2PZCthvZESG/
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out About the COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpDLxlzfXpgk/
The COVID CULT (of Scientific Misdirection) - Thomas Woods, Jr. https://www.bitchute.com/video/8h2suMJrghLJ/
FIND MORE VIDEOS ON THESE TOPICS @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
Many topics are discussed including the modified Messenger rna vaccines, stem cells, nanotechnology, social credit scores, vaccine genocide via cytokine storm , what it means to be human and much more.
Amanda Forbes is a representative of both the Childrens Health Defense and Vaccine Choice Canada. Children's Heatth Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
HeartMath Institute
https://www.heartmath.org/
==========
Also SEE: Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangerous COVID-19 Vaccines https://www.bitchute.com/video/uz5A4f1JDByJ/
Human 2.0 ? A Wake-Up About COVID19 Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofm3QnUjcIJT/
On The Coming COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReQCJebf3Cgj/
Hacking Your DNA - Linking Humanity to a Sentient World Simulation https://www.bitchute.com/video/UI2BS0e4NC3W/
Vaccines as a Means of Killing: A 1972 Memorandum from the WHO https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2PZCthvZESG/
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out About the COVID Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/DpDLxlzfXpgk/
The COVID CULT (of Scientific Misdirection) - Thomas Woods, Jr. https://www.bitchute.com/video/8h2suMJrghLJ/
FIND MORE VIDEOS ON THESE TOPICS @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
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