EITHER YOU HAVE SELF RESPECT AND ARE WILLING TO STAND UP FOR YOUSELF AND YOU KIN! - OR YOU DON'T!!!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
128 views • 3 days ago

IEEE TV & MBAN'S (BAN 802.15.6) https://x.com/psinergy_SDW/status/1987565404685058202?t=fs9OE_sarT1hApMotILCoQ&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987616885354230213?t=hOYguovQ4AwecPuGvccU_A&s=19


Day 1 - Brooklyn 6G Summit - November 7, 2025 https://ieeetv.ieee.org/video/day-1-brooklyn-6g-summit-2025-complete-stream

.

Day 2 - Brooklyn 6G Summit IEEE , FCC , HORIZONS - November 8, 2025 https://ieeetv.ieee.org/video/day-2-brooklyn-6g-summit-2025-complete-stream

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987640009156186467?t=S5mZ7dwMpQ81CtMJKQ8aoA&s=19


telebiometrics in 6G iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=telebiometrics+in+6G+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8495238339565d0499112b

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987645884885041175?t=7EIQRBInhy8Xn9T6JwlUSA&s=19


The integration of synthetic biology and nanotechnology offers a transformative approach to repurposing drugs by enabling the development of advanced, intelligent delivery systems. This convergence allows for the engineering of living cells and nanomaterials that can precisely target diseased tissues

https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+biology+and+Nanotechnology+to+repourpouse+drugs&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3085b9c49d39432ed73ef7

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987659377088594317?t=R_6tPsD_CSmhpVwbRKWKBQ&s=19


SSRI drugs and nanotechnology for precision medicine https://search.brave.com/search?q=SSRI+drugs+and+nanotechnology+for+precision+medicine&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0bdb1ca2f35eb259c36de9

.

Nonvaxer420 RUMBLE:

👆👆


The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

