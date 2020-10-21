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Expert Audio Made Easy: How To Use A Mixer And Get Great Live Audio
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22 views • October 21, 2020
The best equipment and techniques for your next home studio. Perfect for people getting into video production, live streaming, music, podcasting or anytime you need your voice to sound great
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