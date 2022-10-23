【 G -Times NEWS】The New Yorker Smeared Mr. Guo

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https://gnews.org/articles/484036
Summary：On Oct. 21st in a live broadcast, Miles Guo talked about the New Yorker's smearing article of him using the same tactics as Caixin's Hu Shuli, who has an unusual close connection with the magazine. He said this magazine became successful in exposing Hitler in World War II but will be destroyed for being the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s mouthpiece