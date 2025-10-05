Japan's New Ultra-Conservative PM | Czech's Trump Wins Election | JK Rowling Scolds Emma Watson

World News Report: In a shock outcome, Japan is set to elect its first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. She's a China hawk, hard-core nationalist, opposes same sex marriage and gender pronouns. The Czech Republic voted in the party of former prime minister, Andrej Babis, Czech's Trump, for another round of right-leaning leadership. After years of holding her tongue, the Harry Potter author who made actress Emma Watson famous has unloaded on Emma Watson, saying, "she is ignorant of how ignorant she is." This is a result of major pushback from the young actors against Rowling for standing up for women's spaces to remain male-free. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/japans-new-ultra-conservative-pm/





The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%