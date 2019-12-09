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The Moon Landing Debate is Over
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1396 views • December 09, 2019
Special thanks to Ben from Taboo Conspiracy ii for this eye opening exposure to the moon landing hoax.
Please sub to his channel and you will see why has earned his place with the Globebusters...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU-1R9qMNQcSupm6o1TfSTQ
Please sub to his channel and you will see why has earned his place with the Globebusters...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU-1R9qMNQcSupm6o1TfSTQ
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