New bombshell Pfizer lawsuit could change everything in South Africa
Data Dumper
Published 21 hours ago |

Redacted, March 31, 2023


Pfizer may be taken to court in South Africa to answer for the Covid vaccine. A group called Freedom Alliance of South Africa (FASA) filed a show cause notice on Monday with the High Court of South Africa. The filing included “real-world data analysis, which is claimed to show an association with increasing death from both COVID and non-COVID causes in the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.” The plaintiffs are asking the court to review and rescind the emergency use authorization that Pfizer used to roll out the vaccine because they claim that it was “unlawful.” If the case proceeds, it would be the first time Pfizer has to defend the vaccine and its effects, both good and bad. Pfizer has yet to respond to this litigation. We speak to Dr. Aseem Malhorta, someone who’s been leading this fight.


