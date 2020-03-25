The PRE PLANNED Global Response To COVID-19 And The ENDGAME Agenda EXPOSED With James Corbett!!

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PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
We are living in unprecedented times. The powers that ought not to be are trashing the global economy and they are doing it in ways that some of us could have never have imagined, so the question isn’t “has the government overreacted” because we know they clearly have! The question now is “can we come back from this”? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the pre planned repose to Covid-19, how governments all over the world are using this to gain a tighter grip of control and most importantly what you can do to protect yourself and your family moving forward in these vary trying and uncertain times.
To learn more from James subscribe to his channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettr...