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⛪🔥✝Get Ready For Fire of God!✝🔥⛪✝🤴
Resistance Chicks
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90 views • June 21, 2021
Cocoa Beach Florida, Sunset Service with Resistance Chicks 🌅☀️🌊
Sunday Evening Service, On Cocoa Beach Florida, June 20 2021
7:30pm to 8:30pm Sunset Service Saints: This is War do not run from the battle we charge the enemy with the Sword of God's Mighty Holy Spirit . God Help Me! PG here, I just got this the Lord. I will pray for you to know how to use the power God has given you to kick the slithering dirty devil wrapped around their brains like a coiled snake watching over his prey. Ask God to show you this demonic stronghold. I will pray for your families salvation from Satan's lies that could kill them. Remember God is in you! Ask for him to help you. He has given you power, The Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit of Truth. Your family needs the TRUTH BIG TIME, THEY MIGHT DIE SOON SO DON'T THINK ABOUT HOW THEY ARE TREATING YOU. They need God ASAP. We have a video that can help them heal by Doc Ardis but first they need to realize their mistake in taking the jab.
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health and freedom conferencejune 20 2021
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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