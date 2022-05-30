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Violence: Psychotropic Drugs’ Best Kept Secret
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77 views • May 30, 2022
In an effort to provide accurate information,CCHR has made available on its website
(www.cchrint.org) a psychiatric drug search engine containing 409 international drug
regulatory warnings, 553 studies and over 400,000 adverse reaction reports on psychiatric
drugs filed with the U.S. FDA on psychiatric drugs.
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
(www.cchrint.org) a psychiatric drug search engine containing 409 international drug
regulatory warnings, 553 studies and over 400,000 adverse reaction reports on psychiatric
drugs filed with the U.S. FDA on psychiatric drugs.
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
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