05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: Illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border include both Chinese fleeing from China for life and secret agents of the CCP who help the CCP transport drugs and fentanyl. Both illustrate the failure of U.S. policy toward CCP. The United States helped the CCP join the WTO and promised the Chinese people freedom, democracy, and a better life, but all these are completely false stories.

05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：美国南部边境的非法移民中既有从中共国逃命的中国人，也有帮助中共运输毒品和芬太尼的中共秘密特工。两者都说明了美国对中共政策的失败。美国帮中共入世，许诺给中国人民带来自由、民主和更好的生活，但这一切都是水中月、镜中花。

