Pentagon Will Deploy Nuclear Capable B-52 Bomber to Australia To Counter China

Summary：10/31/2022 As part of a US funded project, the Tindal Air Base in Australia will have an aircraft parking apron for up to six B-52 long-range heavy bombers. The US Air Force reportedly said that it sends a strong message to its adversaries and China in particular may see it as a threat.
