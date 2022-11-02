Pentagon Will Deploy Nuclear Capable B-52 Bomber to Australia To Counter China

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https://gnews.org/articles/502804
Summary：10/31/2022 As part of a US funded project, the Tindal Air Base in Australia will have an aircraft parking apron for up to six B-52 long-range heavy bombers. The US Air Force reportedly said that it sends a strong message to its adversaries and China in particular may see it as a threat.