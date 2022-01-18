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WARNING!!!!! China has created artificial sun and moon and artificial islands by the year 2021
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96 views • January 18, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand about china's artificial sun and moon and it's artificial islands created by the year 2021. if you have any doubt on these topics you can search about these ones on google or in microsoft bing and you may not get the right result first that you may have to scroll down or change the result pages which is displayed on the bottom of the web pages.
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