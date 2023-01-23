"COVID-19": The Serpent Sheep Slaughter

"This video ties together the covid vaccine with the Vatican's roll in the destruction of God's children (the sheep). The serpent race destroys the sheep race. The final solution, same as the Jews." says Jonathan Kleck.

The Satanic serpent race communicates using numerology and the Bible. They hide their plans in plain sight.

C is 3rd letter of alphabet. 3 in Strong's Greek Concordance is "Abaddon, Destroyer." OVID is a Latin word meaning "sheep." 19 in Strong's Hebrew Concordance is "slaughter."

Thus, COVID-19 means "Satan sheep slaughter" or "serpent sheep slaughter" since Satan is often referred to as a serpent.

What is the TRUE purpose of the forced covid vaccine? https://www.brighteon.com/ca8de0a4-9aa8-4230-a271-04fc9a026956



All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ for exposing this. What makes manifest is light.

Ephesians 5:13 "But all things that are exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light."











