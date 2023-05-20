Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flat Earther Trying to Convince a Brainwashed Friend of the TRUTH
101 views
channel image
America at War
Published 16 hours ago |

They Live Fight Scene representing the struggle of Flat Earthers trying to wake up their friends and family to the TRUTH

It's an uphill battle trying to free a brainwashed mind!
But someone has to do it!

Isaiah 6:8
“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.”

Keywords
corruptionbibleevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket