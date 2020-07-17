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4 Cases that Expanded the Commerce Clause
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13 views • July 17, 2020
3 New Deal-era court cases set the foundation for an expansion of the Commerce Clause far beyond its original, legal meaning. Another from 2005 reaffirmed this and set the stage for even more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 17, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 17, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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