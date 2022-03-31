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Bible Bibble Babble & Hacking The Matrix
11Lavette11
11Lavette11
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3398 views • March 31, 2022
WOW , i could cry right now or jump for joy it has taken me 5 days to get Brighteon to accept this video ! I will spare you the details i am just relieved it is finally done !
I have decided to go back to what i know , the Bible and use it as a launching pad to examine manifestation , hacking the matrix , glitches in the matrix , restoring the matrix , how to see these same principles being used in different religions , in science , music ... it is in ALL things but how do we harness that ? we look at each and find the pattern then reduce it to it's lowest common denominator !
This video sets the stage the next video we will start to look a the patterns that link them all to each other . Enjoy , share the love and help support when possible.
Great links below !
New contact email NOT to be used with Paypal or Venmo those addresses remain the same for now .
[email protected]

Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/

free satochi every hour bitcoin mining
https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318

Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&;t=2s

Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html

Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...

Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...

alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/

meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&;t=7s

11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at

If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .

email me @
[email protected]
( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email soon , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .

New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525

Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all

UK ANCHOR :
[email protected]

US ANCHOR :
[email protected]

US ANCHOR :
[email protected]

AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
[email protected]

US ANCHOR:
[email protected]

CANADA ANCHOR
[email protected]

SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
[email protected]

GERMANY ANCHOR
[email protected]

US ANCHOR
[email protected]
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.

cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !

How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.
Keywords
manifestationbibleastrologyreligionrealityalchemythe matrixlavetteglitch in the matrix
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy