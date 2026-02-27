© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Fictional atrocities of the Russian military sich as the theft of Ukrainian children - are illusions and fakes, formed by Western media - Maria Zakharova
"At the same time, the killed Russian journalists were not included in the list of deceased journalists in UNESCO", - stated the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
