Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vitamins and Minerals for Immune Health
channel image
Hotze Health
95 Subscribers
Shop now
68 views
Published Yesterday

The human body doesn’t make vitamins and minerals, yet they are important for optimal health and a properly functioning immune system!

With so many vitamin and mineral products available today, how do you know what to take…or what dosage to take?

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the benefits of vitamin and mineral supplementation for immune health and his recommendations to keep you and your family healthy during cold and flu season. Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To learn more about Physician’s Preference Vitamins, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/ or to purchase Dr. Hotze’s Immune Pak, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Dr-Hotzes-Immune-Pak-with-Vitamins-A-B-C-D-Zinc-and-Probiotics_p_215.html

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping! 

Keywords
healthnatural healthmineralsvitaminsimmune healthdr steven hotzewellness revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket