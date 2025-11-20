CRASH ALERT: Crypto Leads Decline with $1 Trillion Wiped OUT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The crypto market is in FREEFALL today, November 19, 2025 – Bitcoin has smashed through support levels, dipping to a shocking seven-month low of just $88,000, erasing over $1 TRILLION in market value overnight! Ethereum and Solana are bleeding even harder, with $310M+ in liquidations wiping out traders left and right. Is this the start of a full-blown 2025 bear market, or just turbulence ahead of Nvidia earnings and missing jobs data? We break it all down – from the brutal price charts to expert warnings from Ethereum's cofounder on what could spell DISASTER for BTC.
Plus today's other top stories:
* Battle for Canada's Fighter Jet Dollars - Gripen VS. F35
* Trump Defends Saudi Prince
* Ostrich Farm On Offensive with Reward For Convictions Against Government
