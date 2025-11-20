BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CRASH ALERT: Crypto Leads Decline with $1 Trillion Wiped OUT!
Maverick News
Maverick News
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 day ago

The crypto market is in FREEFALL today, November 19, 2025 – Bitcoin has smashed through support levels, dipping to a shocking seven-month low of just $88,000, erasing over $1 TRILLION in market value overnight! Ethereum and Solana are bleeding even harder, with $310M+ in liquidations wiping out traders left and right. Is this the start of a full-blown 2025 bear market, or just turbulence ahead of Nvidia earnings and missing jobs data? We break it all down – from the brutal price charts to expert warnings from Ethereum's cofounder on what could spell DISASTER for BTC.


Plus today's other top stories:


* Battle for Canada's Fighter Jet Dollars - Gripen VS. F35

* Trump Defends Saudi Prince

* Ostrich Farm On Offensive with Reward For Convictions Against Government


Please support our journalism by donating to:


https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com

Keywords
bitcoincrasheconomycrypto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy