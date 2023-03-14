Create New Account
'We’re fighting for the very existence of our country’ – Putin
Published 17 hours ago |
RT


March 14, 2023


‘We are fighting for our people who live on those territories… It’s not just a geopolitical situation, it’s an existential situation,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting with Aviation Plant employees in Ulan-Ude.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d3g42-were-fighting-for-the-very-existence-of-our-country-putin.html

