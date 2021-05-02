© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bizarre Trend | Young People Murdering Their Granny | The Covid-19 Deathtrap | Experts Warn
Follow
3
Share
Report
191 views • May 02, 2021
Bizarre New Trend | Young People Murdering Their Granny | Experts Warn
The idea behind wearing masks and social distancing has been to protect the vulnerable in society. That same idea, now, extends to getting vaccinated.
Joe Rogan, the host of a popular podcast, received strenuous backlash after the said, on his podcast, that he would not advise young healthy 21 year old adults to take the covid-19 vaccines.
Anthony Fauci, the world's foremost authority on infection diseases, said the Joe Rogan is wrong. Fauci basically say ( not in so many words) that a young person might get covid, and while that person might have no symptoms, s(he) could transmit the virus to a vulnerable person and that person may die. Hence, the idea of young people murdering their grannies with the covid.
But is who is right? Anthony Fauci the Nobel Prize winning expert on all things disease or an idiot hosting a postcast running his mouth about stuff he don't understand?
Well, let us examine the weight or each of their argument, and see what the verdict is.
Could you be responsible for killing your granny if you do not get vaccinated now?
#joerogan #anhtnoyfauci #vaccine #cdc #who #immuity
The idea behind wearing masks and social distancing has been to protect the vulnerable in society. That same idea, now, extends to getting vaccinated.
Joe Rogan, the host of a popular podcast, received strenuous backlash after the said, on his podcast, that he would not advise young healthy 21 year old adults to take the covid-19 vaccines.
Anthony Fauci, the world's foremost authority on infection diseases, said the Joe Rogan is wrong. Fauci basically say ( not in so many words) that a young person might get covid, and while that person might have no symptoms, s(he) could transmit the virus to a vulnerable person and that person may die. Hence, the idea of young people murdering their grannies with the covid.
But is who is right? Anthony Fauci the Nobel Prize winning expert on all things disease or an idiot hosting a postcast running his mouth about stuff he don't understand?
Well, let us examine the weight or each of their argument, and see what the verdict is.
Could you be responsible for killing your granny if you do not get vaccinated now?
#joerogan #anhtnoyfauci #vaccine #cdc #who #immuity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.