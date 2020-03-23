Schools Closing? Kids At Home? Try This Great Educational Trick!

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With schools closing across the country, parents are scrambling to keep their children engaged and learning. Ron Paul's Homeschool Curriculum may be just the thing you are looking for. Whether you want to sign up or just sample some of the great free programs:
Go to: RonPaulCurriculum.com
You can even watch - for FREE - a 40 lesson Study Skills Course:
http://RPCStudySkills.com
Success stories? We have great success stories!
Secret to Homeschool Success
https://youtu.be/mmDfeVsO0cY
Homeschool For Success - One Student's Amazing Journey
https://youtu.be/FcKiLIwxxoE