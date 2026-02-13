Iranians know the moment they give away the missiles, Israel would do with Iran what it did with Syria - Geopolitical analyst Ali Alizadeh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They know the moment they give away the missiles, Israel would do with Iran what it did with Syria."
Geopolitical analyst Ali Alizadeh explains that Iran will never surrender its missile program, arguing that both the state and much of its population see it as a hard-won deterrent, and warning that abandoning it would leave the country dangerously exposed to external attack and regime-change efforts.