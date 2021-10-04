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"Covid-Nürnberg 2" trial - today in South Africa, tomorrow in your country! Dump all 666 governments in the jail!
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120 views • October 04, 2021
Link to document: https://griquas.com/wma.pdf
Trial for the crimes against humanity started in South Africa. South African Goverment is accused for Defeats and/or Obstructs the course of Justice trough: Forgery and Uttering, Fraud, Theft by false pretences, Theft, Robbery, Racketeering, Assault, Culpable homicide, Murder, High Treason, Crimes agains Humanity, United Nations Regulations
Trial for the crimes against humanity started in South Africa. South African Goverment is accused for Defeats and/or Obstructs the course of Justice trough: Forgery and Uttering, Fraud, Theft by false pretences, Theft, Robbery, Racketeering, Assault, Culpable homicide, Murder, High Treason, Crimes agains Humanity, United Nations Regulations
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