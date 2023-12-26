Create New Account
GAZA - Al Qassam Special Forces Luring IDF Soldiers into a House - Leading to the Entire IDF Force being Killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

FOOTAGE:

“Al Qassam special forces luring IDF soldiers into a house in the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Then detonating it with 3 personnel bombs, a shock device, and a strobe device, which led to the entire IDF force being killed.”

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

