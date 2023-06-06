Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Do I Know I Made a Soul Transition? How to Jump the Gap of Interstellar Boundaries, Soul Change and Law of Attraction, Attracting My Soulmate, How to Receive God’s Love
10 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1


Cut:

1h55m15s - 2h12m21s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“THE MORE LOVING YOU BECOME, THE MORE YOUR ATTRACTIONS CHANGE.”

@ 1h59m10s


“IT’S GOD’S LOVE THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR SOUL.”

@ 2h05m05s


“IF YOU’RE GROWING IN THE RECEPTION OF GOD’S LOVE, THERE WILL ALWAYS BE CHANGE IN YOUR LIFE. CHANGE WILL BE ONE OF THE CONSTANT IN FACT IN YOUR LIFE.”

@ 2h07m30s


“GOD WANTS YOU TO CONTINUESLY GROW.”

@ 2h08m00s


Keywords
law of attractionsimplesoul foodsleep statedivine love pathsoul conditiontwin flame in new ageinterstellar boundariessoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healsoul change and law of attractiondimensions and spheres1st sphere summerlanddriven by truth not fearattracting my soulmategods love and soul changeemotional and spiritual growthsoul condition and self honestyreception of divine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket