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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 6) [12. jun. 2013]
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20 views • December 15, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
12. jun. 2013 — New allegations rocking the State Department involve alleged incidents during Hillary Clinton's tenure as Secretary of State
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna52184794
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NBC+Report+Hillary%27s+State+Department+Cover+Up+Crimes&;t=h_&ia=web
Qanon targets Pedophiles, sextraffickers and Satanists.
Twitter, FB, Instagram and the MSM target Qanon.
Making sense yet?
Original title:Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles:
2013 NBC Report Hillary's State Department Cover Up Crimes
AmazingPolly Published January 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC News Report re Hillary Clinton State Department Interfering in multiple investigations into its personnel, including an ambassador accused of sex with minor children.
Jen Psaki was the state department press person at the time & now Joe Biden has selected her as White House Press Secretary.
#SaveOurChildren
Amazing Polly - 107813 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nzMzfLoJlK3o/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
12. jun. 2013 — New allegations rocking the State Department involve alleged incidents during Hillary Clinton's tenure as Secretary of State
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna52184794
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NBC+Report+Hillary%27s+State+Department+Cover+Up+Crimes&;t=h_&ia=web
Qanon targets Pedophiles, sextraffickers and Satanists.
Twitter, FB, Instagram and the MSM target Qanon.
Making sense yet?
Original title:Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles:
2013 NBC Report Hillary's State Department Cover Up Crimes
AmazingPolly Published January 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
2013 NBC News Report re Hillary Clinton State Department Interfering in multiple investigations into its personnel, including an ambassador accused of sex with minor children.
Jen Psaki was the state department press person at the time & now Joe Biden has selected her as White House Press Secretary.
#SaveOurChildren
Amazing Polly - 107813 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nzMzfLoJlK3o/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
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