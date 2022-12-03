End Time Hopi Prophecy Coming To Pass

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 12.2.2022





America running out of key antibiotics and respiratory drugs for children amid “tripledemic”

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-27-america-running-out-of-antibiotics-amid-tripledemic.html





Vanderbilt University Professor Argues That We All Need To Eat BUGS

https://summit.news/2021/12/30/vanderbilt-university-professor-argues-that-we-all-need-to-eat-bugs/





Aspire’s new plant will reportedly produce 9000 metric tons of crickets every year for human and pet consumption

https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/aspire-food-group-completes-production-of-manufacturing-facility-282031/





US 'military biological activities' a threat to the world – Russia

https://www.rt.com/russia/567242-russia-concern-us-biological-activities/





Supreme Court of the United States

RALAND J BRUNSON, Petitioner, v. ALMA S. ADAMS

PETITION FOR A WRIT OF CERTIORARI

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf





San Francisco Approves Lethal Police Robots After 'Unhinged' Board Of Supervisors Hearing

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/san-francisco-approves-lethal-police-robots-after-unhinged-board-supervisors-hearing





