They Read Your Mind - IT Expert explains why he Ditched his Smartphone
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
233 views • 1 day ago

Branden Long is an IT expert who decided to not only ditch the smart phone, but to no longer own a phone of any sort. Why did he do it? How’s it working for him now? Watch the interview above to find out Branden’s answers to these questions which are relevant to all of society. Would you like a small sample of the relevant information in here? Smartphones have 6 cameras which are recording each detail of your facial reactions and Cambridge Analytica harvested personality data from millions of Facebook users to create personality profiles and to influence them. All this feeds an unprecedented digital tool of control already being wielded against unsuspecting individuals and populations. Watch and share this interview which is full of little-known facts from politics, psychology and tech that are worth knowing and reflecting on.

Keywords
aiinterviewsitexpertbrandenlong
