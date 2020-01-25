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The Great Jewish Mask: Part 1 - The Jewish ass in the Lion's Skin
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210 views • January 25, 2020
NB: This video was banned off Youtube in December 2016.
This is part 1 of the fabulous little book: The Great Jewish Masque, written in 1936. This little book makes a fascinating study (don't miss parts 5 & 6). The mysterious author of this was EXCEPTIONALLY well-versed in the history of the Middle East & the Jews. (Modern scientific research confirms most of what he wrote - but we'll return to this later in the series). This author described the Jews in 1936 and he warned that the Jews would create a state for themselves in the Middle East which is based on their tremendous historical lies.
This video was first uploaded on: Date Posted: Tuesday 13-Oct-2015
This is part 1 of the fabulous little book: The Great Jewish Masque, written in 1936. This little book makes a fascinating study (don't miss parts 5 & 6). The mysterious author of this was EXCEPTIONALLY well-versed in the history of the Middle East & the Jews. (Modern scientific research confirms most of what he wrote - but we'll return to this later in the series). This author described the Jews in 1936 and he warned that the Jews would create a state for themselves in the Middle East which is based on their tremendous historical lies.
This video was first uploaded on: Date Posted: Tuesday 13-Oct-2015
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