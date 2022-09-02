⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️Kiev regime continues its unsuccessful attempts to gain a foothold in certain areas in Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, missile troops and artillery inflict significant losses on Ukrainian units and reserves.





💥In just one day of combat operations, the enemy has lost 13 tanks, 19 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 other armoured vehicles, 11 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 330 servicemen. 2 militants are taken prisoner.





✈️💥2 Ukrainian Su-25 assault aircraft and 1 MiG-29 fighter, which had been re-equipped to use US HARM anti-radiation missiles, have been shot down near Andreevka, Kherson Region.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit a temporary deployment point of 17th Tank Brigade near Bereznevatoye and hangars with weapons and military equipment of 46th Airmobile Brigade near Belaya Krinitsa, Nikolaev Region. The attacks have resulted in the destruction of up to 40 nationalists and 10 units of military equipment.





💥In addition, command staff of 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade has been destroyed to the east of Mikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic. High-precision strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the command post has killed 18 servicemen, including 12 officers, and wounded 31 others.





▫️Due to heavy losses, the personnel of units of 110th Mechanized Brigade occupying positions near Avdeevka and Opytnoye in Donetsk People's Republic refused to perform combat tasks and abandoned their positions.





💥Concentrated strikes on combat positions of 60th Infantry Brigade near Dobryanka and Novovorontsovka in Kherson Region, have killed more than 30 nationalists and wounded up to 15.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️1 platoon of Olha multiple-launch rocket systems near Novomariyivka in Nokolaev Region, 8 AFU command posts in near Dachnoye in Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka, Artemovsk and Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Verkhnyaya Tersa in Zaporozhye Region, Belaya Krinitsa, Velikoye Artakovo and Bashtanka in Nikolaev Region, as well as 42 artillery units and 134 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.





▫️6 missile and artillery weapon depots near Kharkov, Tsirkuny and Andreevka in Kharkov Region, Seversk, Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic and Dobroye in Nikolaev Region.





▫️1 Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launcher has been destroyed near Voskresenk in Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near Yakovenkovo, Borshchevka in Kharkov Region, Blagodatnoye, Styla and Valerianovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Nesteryanka, Kopani in Zaporozhye Region, as well as Zelenyi Gai in Kherson Region.





▫️1 US-made HARM anti-radiation missile has been shot down near Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region.





▫️14 shells of American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Styla in Donetsk People's Republic, Kherson, Berislav and Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region.





📊In total, 283 Ukrainian airplanes and 151 helicopters, 1,864 unmanned aerial vehicles, 372 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,711 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 823 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,364 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,217 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.