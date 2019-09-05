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How To Get Rid Of Cockroaches Permanently
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52 views • September 05, 2019
How To Get Rid Of Cockroaches Permanently.How to Get Rid of Roaches Fast. How to Kill Cockroaches Home Remedies. ELIMINATE COCKROACHES Forever of Your Home USING JUST A CUCUMBER.
Here are 3 effective, easy and natural home remedies to get rid of roaches.
Boric Acid and Sugar.
This is one of the most effective home remedy to eliminate cockroaches. Mix one part of powdered boric acid with two parts of powdered white sugar. Sprinkle this mixture in areas where roaches stay.
Cucumbers.
Cucumbers are a Cheap way of getting rid of cockroaches. put sliced cucumber in the corners where you have noticed the movement of roaches.
Ammonia .
The strong pungent smell of ammonia will eliminate roaches nesting in pipes and sewers.
Here are 3 effective, easy and natural home remedies to get rid of roaches.
Boric Acid and Sugar.
This is one of the most effective home remedy to eliminate cockroaches. Mix one part of powdered boric acid with two parts of powdered white sugar. Sprinkle this mixture in areas where roaches stay.
Cucumbers.
Cucumbers are a Cheap way of getting rid of cockroaches. put sliced cucumber in the corners where you have noticed the movement of roaches.
Ammonia .
The strong pungent smell of ammonia will eliminate roaches nesting in pipes and sewers.
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