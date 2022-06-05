【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】 Miles Guo: US and Western financial systems will definitely seize all the CCP’s financial assets overseas

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Miles Guo talks about and reveals the CCP’s plan to create a “Gold Brick Financial System” with a few rogue banks overseas which is actually a system for the CCP to hide their wealth overseas. He also points out that the US and Western financial systems will definitely seize all the CCP’s financial assets overseas through various means.