Trump Pulling out of NATO 09/08/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shows us that EU NATO wants War with Ukraine / Russia. The U.S. Military is pulling out of Europe; Trump is preparing for Massive Arrests and much more.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
06:30Summery
08:14The Bear Prophecies
12:32Prepare Orders
18:16NATO & War with Russia
23:49Our Sponsors