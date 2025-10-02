A nu metal track driven by tight, funk-inspired hip hop drums and punchy, melodic bass, Guitars in low C#, using heavy distortion, palm-muted chunky riffs, and layered effects like envelope filters, delay, and phaser for surreal textures, Vocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressive, compressed half-sung, half-screamed choruses, Turntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character

(Verse 1) 🎵 Down in the White House, under the golden glow, Lives a man named Trump, with a heart made of stone. He said he'd drain the swamp, make America great, But he's been playing us all, it's time to admit our fate. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump just killed MAHA, with a smile so wide, Trading our health for corporate pride. Big Pharma's laughing, as they sign the deal, Our freedom and safety, they've taken from the reel. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Pfizer and Trump, a toxic love affair, A deadly dance of power, greed, and despair. He took their money, and he turned his back, On the people who trusted him, in the political pact. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 From the vaccines they push, to the food that they poison, They're selling our future, for their own promotion. But we won't be silent, we won't be deceived, We'll rise up together, and our voices we'll conceive. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Trump just killed MAHA, with a smirk and a nod, Trading our freedom, for the corporate code. They think they've won, but they've underestimated, The power of the people, who won't be demoted. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to MAHA, the dream that still lives, Through the deception and lies, it still thrives. We'll take back our health, and our liberty too, 'Cause we won't let Trump, or Big Pharma, rule. 🎵