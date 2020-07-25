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Marxism & Your Whiteness
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24 views • July 25, 2020
If you have seen the civil unrest in America today and thought to yourself, “how did we get here?” then today’s show is for you.
So many things in today’s political and social climate that don’t make any sense to the average person can be completely explained by two words: cultural marxism.
What is the message of cultural marxism? Here it is: if you’re white, male, American, cisgender, straight, able-bodied, or Christian … you are the oppressor. You are the enemy. And Marxists will stop at nothing to not only bring you down, but the United States as we know it.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
So many things in today’s political and social climate that don’t make any sense to the average person can be completely explained by two words: cultural marxism.
What is the message of cultural marxism? Here it is: if you’re white, male, American, cisgender, straight, able-bodied, or Christian … you are the oppressor. You are the enemy. And Marxists will stop at nothing to not only bring you down, but the United States as we know it.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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