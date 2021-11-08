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'Crime against humanity': Christian professor on death's door from COVID calls out 'lies,' 'Marxism' in USA
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Christendom College professor Matthew Tsakanakis endured a COVID nightmare that has left him questioning whether America remains a free country. "It woke me up to a new America that is not the America I knew when I was growing up, when we stood for fighting atheistic Marxism and we're seeing it here in the United States as it is," Tsakanikas told Jim Hale of LSNTV. The Professor of Theology stood alongside 19 COVID vaccine victims in front of the Supreme Court of the United States last week to protest the widespread conspiracy that is preventing COVID patients and vaccine victims from receiving the help they need. Tsakanikas makes an urgent appeal to all Americans to stand up for their God-given rights in this emotional interview.

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